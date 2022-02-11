CR's Mumbai Division help a lady deliver a baby at Igatpuri

Railways always play a proactive role for many needy patients including pregnant women on travel. In an incident, a pregnant woman named Priyanka Sharma, while travelling in sleeper class of 11071 Kamayani Express from LTT to Phulpur (near Prayagraj) went in labour pain, when the train was between Kasara & Igatpuri at around 16.30 hrs on 9.2.2022. The on-board TC staff immediately informed, Anand Shinde, Deputy Station Manager (Comml), Igatpuri. On receiving the message Shinde arranged for a lady Doctor and Lady RPF constable Ms. Savita at Igatpuri Station to attend at berth no. 6 of S/9 coach.

Dr. Jyotsana, Additiional Divisional Medical Officer and team attended the patient and advised her to detrain at Igatpuri. However, Priyanka the lady in labour pain delivered a healthy baby at the Waiting Room of the station itself at around 17.15 hrs with the assistance of the railway medical team. The new born and the lady were shifted to Rural Hospital, Igatpuri by ambulance for post-natal treatment.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:18 PM IST