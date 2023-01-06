CR’s impressive performance in non-fare revenue highest among all zone and Parcel Revenue in April-December 2022

NON-FARE REVENUE

Central Railway’s performance in FY 2022-23 (April to December) has been impressive with a record revenue of ₹60.01crore in Non-Fare Revenue as compared to ₹19.05 crore during the corresponding period last year, showing an enormous increase of 215% which is the highest among all zonal railways.

Major Contracts awarded in December 2022

• 4 contracts awarded by Mumbai Division for external vinyl wrapping consisting of 20EMUs on 19.12.2022 with annual earnings of Rs 95.42 lakh for 3 years.

• One contract awarded by Mumbai Division for internal advertisement (of 5 EMUs) on 19.12.2022 with annual earnings of Rs. 35.09 lakh for 3 years.

Rail Display Network- (RDN)

• 6 RDN contracts (including 4 digital for 5 years) were awarded by Mumbai Division 12.12.2022 with earnings of Rs. 27.92 lakh per annum. One RDN contract of Kalaburagi station awarded on 14.12.2022 with earnings of Rs. 7.31 lakh per annum for 3 years.

NINFRIS- (New, Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme)

• Hybrid handling of goods at Kamgaon goods shed with earnings of Rs. 3.00 lakh per annum for 5 years.

• To promote Khadi items-a Kiosk at Nashik Road station for one year with license fee of Rs 0.80 lakh.

Both will start functioning very soon.

PARCEL REVENUE

Central Railway also registered significant revenue of ₹230.82 crore through transportation of 3.83 lakh tonnes of Parcel & Luggage in FY 2022-23 (April to December). During the same period in the FY 2022-23, 180 trips of time-tabled parcel trains generated a revenue of ₹13.06 crore and 25 Indent Parcel Cargo Express Trains generated a revenue of ₹4.85 crore.