CRPF Women Motorcycle Expedition: Celebrating Unity and Women Empowerment Across India

Teams 1 and 2 of CRPF women bikers, who began their journey on October 3rd from Srinagar and Shillong, were flagged off today from the CRPF SDG campus to Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani. Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG, CRPF and other senior officers from CRPF were present on the occasion.

In her address, the Hon'ble Minister hailed these courageous CRPF women as symbols of women empowerment. On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, she remembered the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives and paid gratitude to their families for contributing to a safer and secure nation.

Dr. Thaosen, DG CRPF, informed that these two teams have already traversed 1027, 2284 kms respectively and their journey would culminate in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. With pride he mentioned that the fighting spirit and commitment of the women personnel of CRPF have earned them laurels including Ashok Chakra and Police medals for gallantry.

The two teams had arrived at Gurugram on 19th of October and are now en route to their final destination, Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) Gujarat, where they will join Team 3, which started from Triveni, Kanyakumari.

Each of the three Yashasvini teams comprises of 50 intrepid CRPF women, riding 25 Royal Enfield 350 cc motorcycles on a 10,000-kilometre journey through 15 states and 2 union territories of India with a mission to promote unity and inclusiveness.

Notably, the CRPF is hosting several events this year to highlight the extraordinary courage of its women personnel, with the CRPF Women Motorcycle Expedition, named YASHASVINI, taking center stage.

This Motorcycle Expedition is a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Women and Child Development. During their journey, these women are engaging with students, NCC cadets, Anganwadi workers, and Self-Help Groups, conveying the vital message of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao."

The flag-off of the women's motorcycle rally at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, marked a pivotal moment in the nation's internal security landscape, while the flag-off at Triveni Sangam, Kanyakumari, symbolized unity from the confluence of major water bodies. In Shillong, Meghalaya, the flag-off conveyed a potent message of empowerment from a matriarchal society.

Many of these women bikers had no prior motorcycle experience and come from diverse regions such as Poonch, Rajouri, Tripura, and the Western Ghats. Their one-month intensive training in Delhi, coupled with determination, has helped them realize their true strength and potential.

The finale of this incredible expedition will be graced by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, who will flag in these 150 courageous women, known as 'Yashasvini,' at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)