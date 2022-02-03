CRPF State Open Football Tournament-2021-22 concludes

Shaheed Manoranjan Singh, Memorial CRPF State Open Football Tournament-2021-22 which was started by Manipur & Nagaland, Sector, CRPF on 08/01/2022 now concluded at SAI Sports Complex, Imphal (Manipur) in which 24 teams participated. Shaheed Ng. Manoranjan Singh had sacrificed his life while fighting with the naxalite bravely at Chattisgarh State. Considering his unmatched bravery, undeterred determination and unparalleled devotion and conspicuous gallant action the officer was awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (Posthumously).

Paotinmang Daungle, IPS, Director General of Police, Manipur was the Chief Guest of the Closing Ceremony. The Chief Guest announced the Tournament closed and garlanded the photograph of Shaheed Manoranjan Singh and presented Shawl and Memento to mother of Shaheed Manoranjan Singh. In his inaugural speech Director General of Police, Manipur said that it is really a proud moment for him to be a part of this tournament which named and played to pay homage to late Manorangan Singh, Asstt.Comdt. He salutes the brave officer for his supreme sacrifice and salutes his mother Mrs. Ng. (o) Memcha Devi who was present on the dais. Further, he congratulated to winner and runner up teams and conveyed good wishes to all the teams which participated and contributed to grand success of this tournament. He also thanked to CRPF for discharging dedicated and humanitarian service and executing exemplary services in Manipur to maintain peace and tranquility in the state.

Earlier, Manish Kumar Agrawal, IPS, IGP, M&N Sector, welcomed the Chief Guest, all seniors’ officers, participants, media and public and said that it is a great honour for the force to organize the said event. He stated regarding bravery of Shaheed Ng Manoranjan Singh, Asstt. Commandant and appreciated illustrious history of CRPF in the arena of sports. He paid sincere gratitude to Paotinmang Daungle, IPS, Director General of Police, Manipur for gracing the Closing Ceremony as a Chief Guest in spite of his busy schedule.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 03:20 PM IST