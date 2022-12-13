CRPF recovers IEDs in LWE affected areas of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh

In yet another successful operation today, the troops of Central Reserve Police Force and Jharkhand Police recovered 12 IEDs planted in series. Under the operation Gravitas III, the troops consisting of 209 CoBRA and Jharkhand Police were operating in the deep jungles of PS Tonto, West Singhbhum, Jharkhand. As they reached about 2 Km away from Rengrahatu Forward Operating base, carefully scanning the area, they recovered an IED carefully buried in the ground to avoid detection. As the troops carefully tracked the wires emerging from the IED, they unearthed the other 11 IEDs. All the 12 IEDs were connected in series meaning they could be detonated at once simultaneously. The Bomb detection and disposal Squad demolished the IEDs in situ.

In Chhattisgarh, the troops of 206 CoBRA and Chhattisgarh Police launched an operation in the area near Elmagunda Forward operating base. As the troops carefully searched the area, they detected two objects connected with a wire which appeared like IEDs. Sniffer dog Bahadur was called for confirmation who indicated the presence of explosives in the objects. The IEDs, weighed about 5 Kg each were demolished in situ.