C.R.P.F. Public School, Rohini celebrates Annual Day

The “Annual Day” celebration of C.R.P.F. Public School, Rohini was a grand event filled with enthusiasm and excitement. The Chief Guest, Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, IPS, Director-General C.R.P.F. was welcomed with enthused school band. The event started with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp accompanied by a soulful shloka recital, invoking blessings for a successful day ahead.

One of the highlights of the event was the glimpse of the “Annual Exhibition”, where students displayed their creative and intellectual prowess through various projects and artworks. It was a true testament to the talent and hard work of our students.

The choir performance titled "Aahvan" was a melodious treat for the audience. The harmonious voices of the students resonated in the environment , filling it with joy and delight. The orchestra, consisting of talented musicians, presented "New Horizons, New Rays", showcasing their skills and dedication.

The band display titled "Euphony of Beats" left the audience mesmerized. The rhythmic beats and synchronized movements by the band members created an atmosphere of energy and excitement.

The School Principal, Mrs. Nidhi Chaudhary, delivered a warm welcome and presented an enlightening report highlighting the achievements and progress of the school. The accomplishments of both students and teachers were applauded and recognized.

The performance titled "Euphoria of Gratitude" was a beautiful prayer dance by students of pre-primary department expressing gratitude and appreciation towards the highest power. The graceful movements and serene ambience captivated everyone present.

The musical ballet "Rang Tarang - A Canvas of Life" was a visual delight, depicting different stages and emotions of life. The combination of music, dance, and art created an immersive experience for the audience, leaving a lasting impact.

The ceremony also included the distribution of house trophies, acknowledging the exceptional performance of the students in various inter-house competitions. The winners were proud of their achievements, and the spirit of healthy competition was celebrated.

The chief guest addressed the audience, sharing valuable insights and motivating students to strive for excellence. The words of wisdom and encouragement left a deep impact on everyone present.

The school's Annual Day was a memorable event, showcasing the tremendous talent and hard work of the students. It was a celebration of achievements, unity, and the spirit of learning, leaving everyone inspired and uplifted.

