CRPF honours bravery and brilliance

Keeping with the cherished tradition of honouring its Gallant heroes, the Central Reserve Police Force felicitated the Bravehearts who were awarded Gallantry medal this Republic Day in a solemn ceremony held at Shaurya Officers Institute, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The family members of Bravehearts who were awarded Gallantry Medals posthumously were also honoured. To encourage, motivate and instill the culture of hard work and excellence in budding wards of the personnel of the Force, 10 illustrious students who secured first, second and third position in their senior secondary examination in science, commerce, and arts streams in schools situated across the nation were also felicitated for their academic excellence.

Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF graced the event with his august presence. He along with top brass of CRPF humbly invited and tenderly received the family members of the great heroes of the Force who made supreme sacrifice while fighting with indomitable courage against the enemies of the nation, and had received gallantry medals posthumously. He duly felicitated them and enquired about their well being and assured them of the unceasing support of the force in their hour of need.

While congratulating the Gallantry medal awardees and meritorious students, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF, in his address, expressed his pride in as many as 2309 gallantry medals bagged by the Force over the years and expressed his firm belief in the commitment of the Bravehearts to take the prestige and dignity of the Force to new heights while effectively carrying out their duties. Seeing their efforts being acknowledged and awarded by the force in such a splendid way, the meritorious students were overwhelmed with joy and pride. They were handed over DG Trophy, DG Commendation certificate and cheque of winning amount by DG CRPF. According to them, the citations of gallant acts of brave Heroes of the Force left an indelible mark on their impressionable conscience and will encourage them to align their future endeavours to nation building.