Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:16 AM IST

CRPF felicitates its decorated Bravehearts

FPJ Bureau
In conformity with the cherished traditions of honouring epitomes of bravery and paying tributes to its gallant Martyrs, the Central Reserve Police Force felicitated its Bravehearts who were awarded Gallantry Medal this Independence Day for exhibiting raw courage, exemplary fortitude, unparalleled devotion to the motherland, and nerves of steel in the gravest life threatening situations. Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF honoured the medal recipients by presenting a memento. Family members of Posthumously awarded Bravehearts were also felicitated in the ceremony.

