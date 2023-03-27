CRPF Day celebrations held in Bastar Region of Chhattisgarh; Union Home Minister graces the event as Chief Guest

The Central Reserve Police Force celebrated 84th CRPF Day at CRPF campus Karanpur, Bastar, Chhattisgarh in a magnificent ceremony marked with enthusiasm, and fervor. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah graced the occasion with his august presence as the Chief guest of the function. He inspected and took salute of the grand parade.

The Union Home Minister paid homage to the Bravehearts of the Force at the Martyr’s Memorial who laid down their lives while serving the Nation. Besides felicitating the Gallantry Medal awardees, the Chief Guest also distributed trophies to distinguished CRPF institutions for their commendable work. He also inaugurated the newly constructed buildings at Group Centre Amethi, Group Centre Raipur, and CIAT Kalikiri, Annamayya, Andhra Pradesh through online medium .The Chief Guest also flagged-in the CRPF Women Bike Rally of 75 Bikers that reached Jagdalpur after traversing 1848 km from India Gate.

Extending his best wishes to the Force personnel and their families for this historic occasion, the Home Minister lauded the courage and commitment of CRPF Personnel displayed while serving the Nation. He appreciated the role of CRPF in the fight against Maoism and remarked that if we are to pick a single force which stands out in this successful fight against Maoism, being the Home Minister of The Nation, He would give the entire credit to the Bravehearts of Central Reserve Police Force. He reminded that it is a greatest achievement of the Central Reserve Police Force that both Valour day and Police Commemoration Day are celebrated on account of the display of exceptional bravery and courage of the bravehearts of CRPF. Expressing his trust and confidence on CRPF, Union Home Minister remarked Whenever he is informed about any untoward incident in any part of the country, and simultaneously he gets to know of arrival of the Central Reserve Police Force at that place, he feels assured and continues with his normal work because he has faith that once this force reaches, it's Bravehearts won't come back without giving befitting response to trouble creators.

Thanking the Union Home Minister for his gracious presence in the CRPF Day Parade, Sh. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, DG CRPF assured him that the Force will continue its tradition of Nation First and the Bravehearts of CRPF will serve the Motherland with courage, valour, and reinvigorated zeal.

The event also included a captivating display of an appealing Chhattisgarh folk dance, a marvelous demonstration of fusion of martial arts, and a fascinating act of K-9 warriors which were the special attractions for the spectators.

Thereafter, Minister visited Potakpalli Forward Operating Base located in the erstwhile deep maoist core area of Sukma, Chhattisgarh which was established by CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police in 2022 to free it from the clutches of Maoists. Notably, Potakpalli which was out of reach for the Security Forces and Administration due to Maoist violence till last year, witnessed several Maoist attacks, but the fortitude displayed by the CRPF personnel pushed them on back foot. Since then, a huge number of Maoists have surrendered and there has been significant development in the region like opening of a school, Health Center, and ration distribution center. The Home Minister visited Potakpalli village to see the positive transformation in the lifestyle of people. He visited School, health center and ration distribution center and assessed the quality of facilities provided to people. He interacted with villagers whose jubilation was quite conspicuous. He also met bravehearts of CoBRA, CRPF, DRG, and STF and lauded their fortitude for serving the nation in such a difficult area.

Celebrating this CRPF day in the Bastar region for the first time is historical and reflective of the significant reduction of footprints of Maoism from the areas hitherto considered by Maoists as their strongholds.