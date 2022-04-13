CRPF celebrates valour of its legendary heroes of Sardar Post

In conformity with the cherished tradition of holding the sacrifice of its Bravehearts in reverence, the Central Reserve Police Force celebrated ‘Valour Day’ by paying homage to the Bravehearts who laid down their lives at the altar of duty. In a solemn ceremony, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF, paid rich tributes to the Martyrs of the Force by laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. Later in the day, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary, graced the celebrations held at Shaurya CRPF Officers institute, New Delhi. Paying his respects to the warriors of Sardar Post, the Home Secretary garlanded the urn containing soil of the battle ground. In the investiture ceremony, he felicitated the Gallantry Medal recipients and the families of those Bravehearts who were awarded Gallantry Medal Posthumously. Kishan Singh, the surviving veteran of the Sardar Post Battle, was also felicitated in the ceremony.

In his address, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary lauded the readiness, versatility and aptness of the Force in dealing with the multiple and diverse challenges to the internal security of the nation. He expressed his unwavering faith in the abilities of the Force to sustain their exceptional role in the service of the nation. Expressing the indebtedness of CRPF to the Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice at the altar of duty and to their families, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF, remarked that the Force has always played a prominent role in the service of the nation and achieved several milestones in 83 years of its glorious history, testimony of which is the large number of Gallantry Medals being conferred on Bravehearts of the Force each year. He also expressed his gratitude to Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary for his august presence in the event as Chief Guest.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:48 PM IST