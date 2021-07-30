CRPF celebrates 82 Years of Glory

The Central Reserve Police Force is celebrating its 83rd Raising Day today. It was on this very day in the year 1939, that the Force was raised in Neemuch with a strength of mere 1 Battalion. Today CRPF has evolved into a formidable Force with its 246 battalions, nationwide presence, and a glorious history that is replete with acts of raw courage and valour in the service of the nation. CRPF- the largest Central armed police force of the country has indeed become the most dependable force of the nation owing to its versatility, professionalism, and the bravery of its intrepid and committed Bravehearts.

In a solemn ceremony on the momentous occasion, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF laid wreath at the Martyrs Memorial located in the campus of Group Centre Gurugram and paid rich tributes to all the Bravehearts of the Force who unflinchingly laid down their lives at the altar of duty. So far 2235 Bravehearts of CRPF have made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. Extending best wishes to the personnel and their families on the Raising Day, the DG assured that with its glorious past as a guiding light the Force is resolutely committed to serve the nation with all its might.

Extending greetings to the Force personnel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted ‘The CRPF is known for its valour and professionalism. It has a key role in India’s security apparatus. Their contributions to further national unity are appreciable. Saluting the dedication and commitment of CRPF Personnel to safeguarding the motherland, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said through his tweet that this valorous force plays a vital role in India's growth by preserving the internal security and national integrity of the country. Greetings and well wishes poured in from other dignitaries and netizens also who lauded the Force for its service to the country and paid tribute to the Martyrs through the social media platforms.

In a ceremony Head Constable (Retd.) Baljeet Singh, a veteran of the Hot Springs Battle was felicitated at CRPF’s Hallomajra Camp, Chandigarh. It was the CRPF which bore the brunt of the first onslaught of the Chinese at Hot Springs (Ladakh) on October 21, 1959 when a small CRPF patrol was ambushed and overwhelmingly outnumbered by the Chinese. In the ensuing skirmish, as many as 10 CRPF men laid down their lives for the Motherland, Their Martyrdom on October 21 is observed throughout the country as the ‘Police Commemoration Day’.

On this occasion, the Central Reserve Police Force reiterated its pledge that the personnel of the force would continue to serve the country with devotion to duty and the spirit of ‘nation first’. The 2113 gallantry medals bestowed upon the warriors of force stands testimony to their raw courage, valour, and devotion to duty. The force takes pride in being the most decorated Central Armed Police Force with gallantry medals that include 1 Ashok Chakra (The highest peacetime gallantry award), 10 Kirti Chakras, 26 Shaurya Chakras, and 201 President’s Police Medal for Gallantry among others.