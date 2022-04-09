CRPF celebrates 31st Raising Day

On April 1, 120 Bn, CRPF celebrated its ‘31st Raising Day’. It is currently deployed in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya for Counter Insurgency operation duties to assist local administration and is stationed at Dakopgre Tura, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya. A series of events comprising of regimental functions, blood donation camp, cultural programme and Bada Khana was organised.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:46 AM IST