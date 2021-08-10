CRPF academy inks MoU with MDI Gurugram

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed recently between the Central Reserve Police Force Academy, Kadarpur, Gurugram and Management & Development Institute, Gurugram to conduct a Certificate Program in Leadership & Management (CPLM) for the trainee officers of CRPF Academy. K. S. Bhandari, ADG / Director CRPF Academy and Dr. Kanwal Kapil Nayan, Dean, Continuing Education, MDI Gurugram signed the MoU document at the CRPF Academy Campus. The certificate programme is designed to provide inputs in the field of Organizational leadership, Organizational Communication and Occupational stress management to CRPF trainee officers in dealing with dynamic and complex problems in managing internal security. The program aims to impart managerial problem solving and decision-making skills to CRPF trainee officers through renowned MDI faculty based on lectures, case studies, role plays and other andragogical tools for the smooth conduct of the program.

Speaking on the occasion Bhandari remarked that New age commanders must learn to lead, guide, inspire and manage in a VUCA (Volatile-Uncertain-Complex-Ambiguous) environment. The troops always look towards their young leader with hope and aspirations. It is a challenge for a budding officer to fit in himself into the new setup which requires professional competence, patience and a positive approach towards his job. Dr. Kanwal Kapil recalled the history of MDI and opined that such MoU with uniformed services will be a multiplier for both institutions. A.V. Chauhan, IG / Joint Director, and faculties from both institutions were present during the occasion.