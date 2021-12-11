Crop Care Federation Of India felicitates Padma Bhushan RD Shroff, doyen of Indian Agrochemical Industry

Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI) is not only the oldest but an apex federation of over 50 Indian Manufactures dealing in Agriculture inputs like pesticides, fertilizers, seeds and farm equipment with Pan India presence. The basic purpose is of advancement of Crop protection and safety of farmers during Field operations and storage

RD Shroff chairman emeritus CCFI was recently conferred Padma Bhushan award for Trade & industry 2021 by Hon president of india. In order to felicitate RD Shroff, CCFI organised an industry get together where several eminent well wishers ,industry colleagues, members of other associations, besides media was present to cover the event.

Among prominent speakers were Deepak Shah, Chairman & Rajesh Aggarwal vice chairman CCFI who lauded the achievements of Rajju Shroff as he is popularly known, the initial entrepreneur to set up a chemical plant, register several molecules for Indian crop segment, undertake large scale demonstrations and set up manufacturing plants not only in india but abroad. One of the first corporates in agrochemical sector to export molecules which were matching global standards at a competitive price earning valuable foreign exchange. This was all successfully implemented during Licence Raj inspite of competition from imported chemicals and MNCs

Dr Ashwani Mahajan of Swadeshi Jagran manch, complimented Rajju bhai for being a staunch nationalist and spear heading the GOI policy of Make in India much before to become self reliant. Dr Krishan Bir Chsudhary, farmer leader , was all praise for the effort by Shroff to take MNCs head on in quality and price

Rajju Shroff & Ms Sandra Shroff were honoured with shawls & presented with mementos and bouquets by Ms Nirmala Pathrawal, ED & HarishMehta Senior advisor CCFI

A video film “trailblazing visionary” depicting the initial achievements of Shroff family and recapturing the years gone by was released much to the surprise and appreciation of the august gathering

Among other speakers were Dr CD Mayee, Ashish Shelar & Ashwin Shroff who praised his technical competence, & passion for chemistry besides second highest contributor in corporate social responsibility

In his address RD Shroff attributed his success to his wife Ms Sandra, son Jay Shroff (global CEO) & Vikram for their unparalleled support besides dedicated UPL management team. He stated that Indian quality matches global standards and we are exporting to over 130 countries. In fact agrochemicals is the major sector where exports have reached ₹30,000 Cr higher than domestic consumption

Shroff said that CCFI serves as a responsible interface between Government and Industry at all levels including farmers, researchers and scientists. We are instrumental in framing of Governmental policies, proposed market regulatory reforms, technologies adoption, and research and extension, information technique in agriculture and in generating rural employment for the benefit of our stake holders namely corporate trade, channel partners, farmers and their contract labour.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 02:09 PM IST