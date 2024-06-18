 Critically ill passenger's life saved by providing timely medical aid by Pune division staff
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryCritically ill passenger's life saved by providing timely medical aid by Pune division staff

Critically ill passenger's life saved by providing timely medical aid by Pune division staff

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
article-image

One lady passenger was travelling in S -1 coach of Train No. 17411 Mumbai - Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, she suffered from severe chest pain ( heart attack) and immediately her health condition was relayed to Station Manager, Satara through control office & passenger was de-boarded at Satara with the help of Train Ticket examiner & other railway staff.

Ambulance was already called at the station & the passenger was shifted to hospital without wasting any time.

Railway officials at Satara extended assistance to the guardian of the passenger & also asked for any help required.

Due to timely efforts of Pune division railway staff passenger provided with timely medical aid & her life is saved.

Divisional Railway manager Smt Indu Dubey, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Brijesh Kumar Singh, have congratulated the railway staff for such a noble & kind help. The relatives of the passengers also thanked & expressed gratitude to the railway staff.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Homi Bhabha National Institute signs MoU with CII

Homi Bhabha National Institute signs MoU with CII

The ICSI inaugurates its 25th National Conference of Practising Company Secretaries in Ayodhya

The ICSI inaugurates its 25th National Conference of Practising Company Secretaries in Ayodhya

AIAI Submits Memorandum To PM Seeking Continuation Of Reforms For Enhancing Ease Of Business In MSME...

AIAI Submits Memorandum To PM Seeking Continuation Of Reforms For Enhancing Ease Of Business In MSME...

Central Railway intensifies check on unauthorized travel

Central Railway intensifies check on unauthorized travel

Critically ill passenger's life saved by providing timely medical aid by Pune division staff

Critically ill passenger's life saved by providing timely medical aid by Pune division staff