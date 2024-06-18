Critically ill passenger's life saved by providing timely medical aid by Pune division staff

One lady passenger was travelling in S -1 coach of Train No. 17411 Mumbai - Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, she suffered from severe chest pain ( heart attack) and immediately her health condition was relayed to Station Manager, Satara through control office & passenger was de-boarded at Satara with the help of Train Ticket examiner & other railway staff.

Ambulance was already called at the station & the passenger was shifted to hospital without wasting any time.

Railway officials at Satara extended assistance to the guardian of the passenger & also asked for any help required.

Due to timely efforts of Pune division railway staff passenger provided with timely medical aid & her life is saved.

Divisional Railway manager Smt Indu Dubey, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Brijesh Kumar Singh, have congratulated the railway staff for such a noble & kind help. The relatives of the passengers also thanked & expressed gratitude to the railway staff.