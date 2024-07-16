Creating Abundant Employment Opportunities Is Our Goal: Mangal Prabhat Lodha

On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, on Monday, DVET organized an award ceremony to honor the Excellent Industrial Training Institutes in the state. The event was held at Elphinstone Technical School, graced by the presence of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The ceremony aimed to recognize and encourage the best-performing Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in all aspects. Former ITI students were also commended for their achievements in various fields.

Speaking at the event, Minister Lodha said, "The Skill Development Department is working towards creating employment opportunities in the state. We strive to create the maximum number of jobs through collaborating with Government Agencies, Companies and entrepreneurs. I feel Everyone should participate enthusiastically in implementing all the schemes of the Skill Development Department effectively and leading the department towards success. Let's make every effort from the taluka to the state level to take Maharashtra on the path of development and create employment opportunities!"

"Until the mind feels no remorse, one cannot gain skills"

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale presented a poem that received heartfelt applause from the audience. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several schemes to enhance the skills of the youth in the country. Similarly, the Maharashtra state's Skill Development Minister has accelerated skill development in the state. The Maharashtra government is making good efforts to prepare skilled manpower in their respective fields.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Skill Development Department and industrial establishments regarding the Chief Minister's Youth Work Training Scheme. Additionally, the Maharashtra Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (MAPS) portal was inaugurated by the dignitaries.

The first prize for the state-level outstanding industrial institution was awarded to the Government Industrial Institute at Chandur Bazar in Amravati, while the second prize went to the Industrial Institute at Nanded, and the third prize was awarded to the Girls' ITI at Aundh. Subsequently, the best industrial training institutes at the district level were announced from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, and Nagpur divisions. These included Father Agnel Private Industrial Training Institute at Vashi, Industrial Training Institute at Shirur, Kalwan Industrial Training Institute in Nashik, Government Industrial Institute at Ambad in Jalna district, Government Industrial Training Institute at Nandgaon in Amravati district, and Government Industrial Institute at Wardha.

The program also honored Avadhut Pawar and Tanishk Khare, selected to go to Germany under the dual degree program. Additionally, former students of industrial institutes, Shivani Gondal and Akshay Khandagle, were awarded for their achievements.