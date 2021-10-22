CRA qualifies indigenously developed weapon corset for land launched version of BrahMos Missile

After successfully indigenizing and delivering the first lot of Corsets for Air Launched BrahMos Cruise Missile, Combustion Research Associates (CRA) recently successfully qualified the Transportation and Storage Corset for the Land Launched Version of BrahMos Missile. This significant development bolsters the Make-in-India movement and exemplifies the role of MSMEs in showcasing India’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global stage.

Development of Corsets required significant engineering, indigenization and vendor development. Various advanced Russian material grades were indigenized to meet the rigorous strength requirements of this critical assembly which is testimony to the material science and manufacturing capabilities of the Indian supply chain.

CRA performed extensive structural tests on each corset under the stringent inspection coverage of MSQAA and ORDAQA and was successful in qualifying the units for production.

CRA will be delivering production units of Air Version Corsets, and Land Version Corsets to BRAHMOS Aerospace over the course of the next 2 years. Each unit will be undergoing stringent structural tests before being accepted for weapon integration and delivery.

A ceremony marking the occasion took place at CRA’s facility in NOIDA on October 20th which was graced by the presence of Dr. SK Mishra (DS, Director General, CEO & MD, BrahMos Aerospace), Mr. Sajeev Diwan (PScO, ORDAQA), Mr. Brijesh Agarwal, CEO, Combustion Research Associates) and other distinguished members of the BrahMos, and CRA team.

Dr. SK Mishra (DS, Director General, CEO & MD, BrahMos Aerospace) congratulated CRA for being the first to successfully indigenize Corsets for both the Land Version and Air Version BrahMos missiles and said “This achievement brings me confidence in India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and in our goal towards being self-reliant. CRA’s commitment to quality and ability to deliver in such a short time is testament to the potential of MSMEs and the critical role they play in furthering the “Make-in-India” initiative.

Combustion Research Associates’ CEO, Mr. Brijesh Agarwal said “We are thankful to the BAPL team for their support, and trusting us with the opportunity to work on such an important project of immense national importance.

It is a matter of immense pride to be the only organization in the country that has successfully been able to indigenize these critical assemblies. This project has been especially rewarding as it furthered our R&D capabilities in indigenization of specialty materials and in-house development of a complex structural testing facility in a record time.”

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 05:14 PM IST