CR Ticket Checking Revenue Highest in Indian Railways

Continued drive against ticketless/irregular travel including unbooked luggage by Central Railway has resulted in detection of 3.41 lakh cases in the month of February 2022 and realisation of penalty of Rs. 20.88 crore. During the period from April 2021 to February 2022, a total of 31.10 lakh cases were detected and a revenue of Rs.186.53 crore realised which is the highest in terms of revenue among all Zonal Railways. During the drive, 52,765 persons not adhering Covid appropriate behaviour and not wearing masks were detected and Rs. 84 lakh was realised as penalty. Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:21 PM IST