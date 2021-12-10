CR sets record of best ever freight loading in November and highest ever during April- November 2021

Central Railway loads 6.82 million tonnes in November 2021, which is the BEST EVER freight loading in any November.

Major Highlights : Best ever loading in November : 6.82 MT (Previous Best 5.67 MT) (increase of 20.2 %)

 Best ever loading in Apr-Nov 2021: 47.84 MT (Previous Best 39.87 during 2018-19 (+20%))

 Best ever Monthly Loading during a 30-day calendar month

 Best ever loading of Automobile rakes in November (55 Rakes)

 68 rakes of Sugar loaded in Apr – Nov 2021 comparison to 28 rakes last year

 First ever MTO (Mineral Turpentine Oil) of Indian Railway loaded from HPCL, Trombay

 Gypsum loading started from Mumbai Port Trust

Central Railway transported 6.82 million tonnes of freight in November- 2021, as against 5.67 million tonnes in November- 2020 registering an increase of 20.1%.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that Central Railway has surpassed the loading target of 6.23 million tonnes this month. This higher freight loading is mainly attributed to initiatives taken by Business Development Units (BDUs) set up by Central Railway at Zonal and Divisional level. He also said that freight transportation by rail is the safest, quickest and environment friendly option available for customers and Central Railway is exploring all possible ways to boost the freight loading performance.

Loading of Coal from Rajur, Nagpur has resumed after a gap of 9 years, Molasses have been loaded from Belapur, Solapur for the first time in 6 years. Export traffic of cotton for Bangladesh from Nagpur and galvanized steel from Jindal, Vasind via Mumbai Port Trust has begun.

Coal loading from Nagpur has increased from 676 rakes in Nov-2020 to 939 rakes in Nov-2021 i.e. 263 more rakes have been loaded. Besides 2 rakes of Fly ash and 5 rakes of Dolomite have also been loaded from Nagpur.

Pune Division has topped in automobile loading on NMG rakes having loaded 30 rakes in the month of November, out of the total loading of 55 rakes on Central Railway.

This increase in loading performance resulted in increase in freight revenue to 673.8 crores in Nov-2021 from 500.3 crores in Nov-2020 showing an increase of 173.5 crores i.e.34.67 % more revenue than the corresponding month last year.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 03:47 PM IST