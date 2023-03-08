CR saves 1.05 lakh tons carbon footprints annually with electrification on Nagpur Division

Indian Railways is working in mission mode to become the largest Green Railways in the world and is moving towards becoming a “net zero carbon emitter” before 2030. Railways is guided by a holistic vision of being an environment friendly, efficient, cost effective, punctual and a modern carrier of passengers as well as the freight in order to serve the growing needs of New India.

Nagpur Division of Central Railway has 970 RKM and 2,332 TKM Broad gauge Route. Total installed Traction power supply capacity of the Division is 753 MVA covering 17 Traction Sub Stations. Railway Electrification in Itarasi-Nagpur, Nagpur-Badnera, Sewagram-Balharshah, Amla-Chhindwara, Narkher-Chandur Bazar & Wani-Pimpalkhuti Sections was completed in Sept’1989, Feb’1991, Sept’1989, Aug’2017, Aug’2017 & Feb’2020 respectively. The 100% electrification of the Division was achieved with electrification of final patch of about 67 RKM between Wani-Pimpalkhuti. Electric Loco shed at Ajni started functioning on 22.09.1990.

By achieving 100% electrification in this division, the eco friendly mode of Railway transportation has been ensured, thus reducing dependence on imported crude oil which inturn has resulted in saving of precious foreign exchange for the Nation. Besides, sectional capacity has also enhanced by eliminating detention due to traction changes. Further, due to 100% electrification, reduction of annual fuel bill of about Rs. 342 Cr. has been effected, along with reduction in carbon emission of about 1.05 Lacs ton annually.

Nagpur division is strategically located on main line of Mumbai-Howrah and Delhi-Chennai route. Grant Trunk Express, Gitanjali, Andhra Pradesh Express, Kerala Express, Bengaluru-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Bilaspur-New Delhi Rajdhani express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Secunderabad Rajdhani Express and Himsagar Express are major prestigious trains passing through this Division. This division was earlier part of Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR), and became part of the Central Railway Zone in 1951.

Pace of Railway Electrification, which is environment friendly and reduces pollution, has increased at 9X speed since 2014. Railways has planned electrification of BG routes which will facilitate elimination of diesel traction resulting in significant reduction in its carbon footprint and environmental pollution.

Electrification offers advantages like:

• Environmental-friendly mode of transport

• Reduced dependence on imported diesel fuel, thereby saving precious foreign currency and reduced carbon footprints

• Reduced operating cost

• Haulage of heavier freight trains and longer passenger trains with high haulage capacity of Electric Locomotives leading to increased throughput

• Increased sectional capacity by eliminating detention on account of traction change