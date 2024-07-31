CR mountaineers successfully scale Mt. Tololing peak in commemoration of Operation Vijay

To commemorate 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Central Railway’s team of mountaineers under the aegis of the Central Railway’s Adventure Sports Club (CRASC) with the support of Central Railway Sports Association(CRSA), have achieved the stupendous success of scaling the Tololing Peak in the Drass-Kargil sector on 29.7.2024.

Under the able guidance and inspiration of Shri Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway, who envisaged and mentored this unique endeavor, the team which departed from Mumbai on 16.7.2024, successfully scaled the peak on 29.7.2024. The team started at 5.00 am and reached the summit at 10.30 am, completing the expedition 90 mins before the time estimated by the Army Personnel.

This team was part of the expedition, organised by the Ministry of Defence, as a tribute to the valiant soldiers who participated in Operation Vijay. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on 26th July, marking the day when Indian soldiers recaptured mountain heights occupied by the enemy in 1999. This day is a reminder of their courage and the ultimate sacrifice they made for the nation.

This was the First Ever Civilian Expedition to Tololing Peak and the Ministry of Defence and The Indian Army have provided continuous and relentless support for this expedition.

The team of the Central Railway Adventure Sports Club has a rich history of undertaking expeditions that promote national causes. In the past, team members have successfully climbed Mt. Nun peak at 7135 m. and have also reached an altitude of 8000 m on Mount Everest.

Their dedication and perseverance are an inspiration for all and this achievement is yet another feather in CRASC and CRSA’s cap.