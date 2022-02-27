CR installs first of its kind “Automatic Bogie Wash Plant” at Matunga Workshop

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that the Automatic Bogie Wash Plant is an environment friendly and cost- effective option and another positive step towards automation in train maintenance and conservation of environment.

The recently installed “Automatic Bogie Wash Plant” manufactured under “Make In India” initiative is the first of its kind on Indian Railways.

In this plant all types of FIAT and ICF bogies can be cleaned in assembled condition with pressurised alkaline solution in an enclosed chamber. The plant helps in minimizing time, water and man power to complete the washing process effectively. Due to the automation, efficiency of the plant and water recycling process, it is expected that this would reduce fresh water consumption more than 60% as compared to manual washing.

The Automatic bogie wash Plant is equipped with a captive Effluent treatment plant (ETP) and the final discharge from the ETP meets the environmental norms. The plant operates automatically upon sensing the movement of bogie through the unit and a bogie is washed within 45 minutes.

A.K. Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Central Railway inspected the “Automatic Bogie Wash Plant” at Carriage Workshop Matunga recently. Smt Anjali Sinha, Chief Workshop Manager, Matunga Workshop and Senior Officers were also present on the occasion.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:42 PM IST