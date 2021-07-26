CR GM reviews the quarterly performance of Central Railway

Alok Kansal, General Manager, Central Railway held the performance review meeting at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building recently. He took stock of the Division wise performance progress of various key parameters for the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22. The performance review meeting was held in detail on major issues pertaining to Safety, Freight Loading, Business Development Units, Mobility, Revenue, Humane Resource, etc. The position report of the parameters against the assigned targets and the future course of action required to achieve goals & measures to excel further ahead, was also discussed in length.