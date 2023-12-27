CR GM releases Central Railway Wall Calendar 2024

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway released the Wall Calendar 2024 of Central Railway.

This year the wall calendar depicts the theme of Speedier Journey, Seamless Connectivity and Advance Technology with pictures of Vande Bharat Train, Suburban Local and AC Suburban Local with the imposing structure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus heritage Building in the background.

Chittaranjan Swain, Additional General Manager and Principal Head of Departments, Central Railway were also present on the occasion.