CR GM Lalwani inspects ongoing work at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway, visited Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital of Central Railway, which offers OPD & IPD services in all major and minor specialities. It is also a renowned DNB Postgraduate Teaching Centre in 8 specialities and is planning to expand further both in quality and quantity.

Naresh Lalwani carried out a detailed inspection of all the ongoing infrastructural work at the hospital in the three service buildings (constructed in 1868, 1978 and under construction w.e.f. 2018) in its premises. The Ground+6 Floor Super Speciality Building started in 2018 is expected to house the Casualty, a state of the art Modular Operation Theatre Complex, a Cardiac floor along with a Step Down Unit, a Nephrology Unit as well as an Oncology Unit. Lalwani directed for rationalization and integration of OPD & IPD services being offered on each floor of various service buildings to strictly implement the all important concept of Zoning to be better able to handle COVID Pandemic like situations in the future. He was also informed of the ready availability of a state of the art Negative Air Conditioned COVID ICU, Ward & Dialysis.

Naresh Lalwani also inspected additional infrastructural facilities developed in the adjacent area of Printing Press, Byculla like the state of the art Integrated Medical Gas Pipeline & Suction System with Manifold Room with a 10 KL Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant with a 960 LPM Oxygen Generation Plant. He also inspected the newly relocated Hospital Medical Store and directed to explore the possibility of increasing much needed storage space in the vertical dimension rather than spreading horizontally and resorting to accepting only just in time delivery. Lalwani inspected the site earmarked for installation of the recently sanctioned 128 Slice CT Scan Machine on the ground floor, the under construction Paediatric Ward on the second floor in the New Hospital Building.

Naresh Lalwani General Manager appreciated the efforts for all round improvements made by the Hospital Administration in a multi-departmental cooperative approach and assured all possible help in the future as well. On this occasion Dr. Meera Arora, Principal Chief Medical Director; Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer; N.P. Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer; Rajesh Gupta, Chief Material Manager; Dr. S. Kanakaraya, Chief Health Director; Rajnish Kumar Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division; Dr. Jamuna Kanakaraya, Chief Gynaecologist, doctors of the hospital, officers and staff of headquarters, Mumbai division as well as the hospital were present during the inspection.