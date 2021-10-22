CR detects & penalizes 25.6 K persons for not following Covid19 appropriate behaviour

Central Railway, in following the Covid-19 protocol as per the Government’s directives and sensitizing the passengers to take all precautions while travelling, has been very prompt and tactful in penalizing the errand passenger. During the period 01.4.2021 to 30.9.2021, a total of 12.47 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travellers were detected in suburban & non-suburban trains (long distance trains) trains and an amount of Rs.71.25 crores was realized as penalty. This is highest in terms of revenue among all Zonal Railways.

During the period 17.4.2021 to 30.9.2021, special teams of ticket checking personnel detected and penalized a total of 25,610 cases of non-compliance of covid-19 appropriate behavior. A total of 20,570 cases of passengers not wearing masks/face covers and 5,040 cases of people not allowed to travel as per covid-19 guidelines were detected and an amount of Rs.34.74 lakhs and Rs.25.20 lakhs respectively were realized as fine.

Central Railway in its endeavor to provide better services to bonafide rail users and also to curb ticketless travel, has regularly conducted intensive campaigns against ticketless and irregular travel. Intensive and regular ticket checking drives are conducted in suburban and non-suburban / Mail Express trains to ensure that only bonafide passengers travel in trains in accordance with Government guidelines and following Covid19 protocol.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 05:23 PM IST