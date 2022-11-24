CR comes up with automatic seat cover-up in western style toilets at CSMT

At Public Toilets where Western Commode Seats are there, most of the people do not lift up the seat cover before urinating, which makes it unhygienic for other people to use it. Mumbai Division, instrumental in devising the novel concept, a first of its kind, ‘automatic seat cover up’ to overcome this issue.

An automatic seat cover lift up arrangement has been made which acts mechanically (Non Electric). This spring action keeps the Seat Cover always in its 'Lift Up Position'. When a person wants to use the toilet, he can easily push down when it has to be used for the toilet purpose only. It will remain in the down position, as long as a person is using it, otherwise it will lift up automatically to its upward and normal position back. The arrangement is done using a pair of springs for auto lift up, aluminium base plate for mount and pair of bolts.

The ‘automatic seat cover up’ is provided in public toilets at CSMT suburban and main line. Passengers are welcome to share their experience. This automatic seat cover up will be gradually installed in public toilets at other Railway stations on Mumbai division.