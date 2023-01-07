CR appeals to passengers not to misuse Alarm Chain Pulling

Central Railway Mumbai Division is keeping a close tab on such unreasonable ACP incidents. During the year from January 2022 to December 2022. Central Railway registered 9,049 cases of unreasonable ACP cases and apprehended 8,176 persons for misuse of Alarm Chain provided in trains during the calendar year 2022 (Jan-Dec) and realised fine of Rs.55.86 lakh from them.



Railways have provided an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) option in Suburban and Mail / Express trains for use during emergency purpose only. Offlate, it is observed that passengers are resorting to ACP for frivolous reasons like arriving late, alighting/boarding at intermediate stations etc.



The act of ACP in train not only affects the running of that particular train but also has a cascading effect on the trains that follow behind. In a suburban system like Mumbai Division, this results in late running of Mail / Express and suburban trains hampering its punctuality. Further the misuse of ACP for the convenience of one or few passengers ends up causing inconvenience to all other passengers.



Division wise persons apprehended and fine realised:

Mumbai Division - 3302 persons - Rs.23.79 lakh

Bhusaval Division - 2476 persons - Rs.19.12 lakh

Nagpur Division - 1024 persons - Rs.8.65 lakh

Pune Division - 1173 persons - Rs.2.94 lakh

Solapur Division - 202 persons - Rs.1.36 lakh



Central Railway’s appeal to passengers:

Not to resort to ACP for unnecessary / frivolous reasons thereby inconveniencing others. Resorting to ACP in unnecessary circumstances is a punishable offence under section 141 of the Railways Act.



Passengers are also advised to reach the terminus / station at least 30 minutes before the departure of your train to avoid any inconvenience.

