CR Anti Tout Squad Mumbai Division, comes down heavily on touts

In the festive season, Central Railway has initiated a major crackdown on black marketing of tickets. In its continued efforts to make available reserved tickets to bonafide passengers, Anti Tout Squad (ATS), Mumbai Division, Commercial branch with the help of RPF conducted intensive checking drives against unauthorized ticket vendors.

During intensive checks and special operations during January 2021 to September 10, 2021, the ATS team has arrested 19 touts and seized 475 E-Tickets worth Rs.7.22 lakhs.

Recently on 10/09/2021 a check conducted by the ATS team Mumbai division along with RPF jointly, raided the premises of National Tours & Travels, Pydhoni, Mumbai and apprehended 2 persons involved in procuring business of illegal E Ticketing activities. They both accepted their illegal involvement. Both persons were caught along with 2 Desktops and Mobiles, 122 E-Tickets amounting to Rs.3,04,550/-. They were brought to RPF post Kurla and a case was registered against them under section 143 vide CR No 457/2021.

Similar operations at Vadala (E), Mumbai were conducted on 25.04.2021 & with the help of RPF/Dadar seized 36 E-Tickets worth Rs.57700. In another joint operation of Chief Vigilance Inspectors & RPF Kurla, 151 E-Tickets worth Rs.1,11,175 were seized at Bhayandar. All the above were handed over to the Railway Protection Force for further prosecution.

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets and to purchase their tickets from authorized agents or from Computerized Reservation Centre or book them online on website www.irctc.co.in in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:01 PM IST