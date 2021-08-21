e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:39 AM IST

Covid-19 vaccination camp held for Postal staff in Mumbai

FPJ Bureau
The 2nd Covid-19 vaccination camp is arranged on August 17, 2021 for Postal, RMS & MMS Staff in collaboration with MCGM ‘A’ Ward at O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, Mumbai. The vaccination camp is inaugurated by H.C. Agrawal, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, Mumbai in the presence of Dr. Prajakta Amberkar, Medical Officer, ‘A’ Ward, MCGM, Health Department, Swati Pandey, Postmaster General (Mumbai Region), Kaiya Arora, Director Postal Services (Head Quarter) and Abhijeet Bansode, SSPO, Mumbai City South Division. In this, 2nd Covid-19 vaccination camp, Covishield 579 /Covaxcine40 (1st & 2nd jab ) is administered to 619 Postal staff of Mumbai.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:39 AM IST
