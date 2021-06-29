Covid-19 vaccination camp held for Postal Staff in Mumbai

Covid-19 vaccination camp is arranged on June 29, 2021 for Postal Staff in collaboration with Cama and Albless Hospital at O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, Mumbai.

The vaccination camp is inaugurated by H.C. Agrawal, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, Mumbai in the presence of Dr. Tushar Palave, Superintendent of Cama and Albless Hospital, Smt Swati Pandey, Postmaster General (MR) and Abhijeet Bansode, SSPO, Mumbai City South Division. In this COVID-19 vaccination camp, Covishield / Covaxin - 1st & 2nd jab is administered to around 550 Postal staff of Mumbai.