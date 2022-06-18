Countdown event to IDY2022 at CSMT Heritage Building of Central Railway

The United Nations General Assembly recognized 21st June as the International Day of Yoga at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 via a unanimous vote. The theme of this year (2022) of International Day of Yoga is “Yoga for Humanity”. As a precursor to IDY2022, a countdown event at 75 heritage/ iconic sites of tourist importance across the country promoting India Branding (Monument in the Background) has been organised. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.

Central Railway organised the Countdown Event at the CSMT heritage building. It coincides with the 75th year of India’s Independence - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Volunteers of Mahila Patanjali Yog Samiti, Mumbai practiced the yoga session and officials of Central Railway followed at the heritage precinct.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (CRWWO), Manoj Arora, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Central Circle, Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway along with their spouses were present at the heritage precinct and participated in the yoga session. Dr. A.K. Sinha, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Central Railway and team coordinated the session.

Full body stretch-Tad Asana, hand exercise, neck exercise, back exercise - forward bending, side stretching, sahaj pranayama, kapalabhati, etc., yoga exercises were practiced.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager while addressing said that Yoga helps us fight stress and diseases. Yoga is to be practiced not just as an exercise but as our lifestyle which will help us to be agile and healthy. Later, he interacted with the media and informed about the countdown event to the international day of yoga on 21.6.2022.