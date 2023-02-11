Council of Indian Employers deliberates on strengthening role of employer associations

The Council of Indian Employers (CIE) comprising of All India Organization of Employers (AIOE), Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Employers Federation of India (EFI) convened its meeting at SCOPE Convention Centre, New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Soma Mondal, Chairperson, SCOPE & Chairperson, CIE and participated by Alok B. Sriram, President, AIOE; Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE; Jasbir Singh, Vice President, AIOE; Arvind Francis, Secretary (Coordination), CIE and Sougata Roy Choudhary representing EFI along with senior officials from CIE constituents.

The meeting deliberated on strengthening the role of CIE in view of the emerging role of India in the global economies with a specific focus on the desired role of Indian employers in tripartite forums. The meeting also discussed the strategic role of CIE in various interactions & meetings organized by the Government of India and Statutory Bodies from time to time and on international tripartite forums of International Labour Organization (ILO), Geneva, and International Organisation of Employers (IOE).

