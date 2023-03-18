 Cosmos Bank Chairman CA Milind Kale appointed as Co-opted Member of Maharashtra Urban Cooperative Federation
FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 01:50 AM IST
CA Milind Kale, Chairman of The Cosmos Cooperative Bank Ltd, has been appointed as the Co-opted Member of the Director Board of The Maharashtra Urban Cooperative Federation. Ajayji Bramhecha, The Chairman of Maharashtra Urban Cooperative Federation handed over the appointment letter to CA Kale. On the occasion, Bramhecha said, “Shri Kale was selected for this post unanimously as his experience and knowledge of the cooperative sector will be highly beneficial for the Federation. The entire cooperative sector will be benefitted through The Federation with his appointment”. This appointment is for 5 years i.e. from 2022-23 to 2026-27.

