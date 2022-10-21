Cosmos Bank bags Super Trophy comprising of 3 Awards from Frontiers in Cooperative Banking Awards

(Second from left) Jatin Satpute, Vishwas Agale, Managing Director, Mrs. Apekshita Thipsay, Suresh Prabhu, Mrs. Manisha Sabnis, Mrs.Arti Dhole. |

The Cosmos Co-operative Bank Ltd., was conferred upon the prestigious Super Trophy 2022 for Best Performer in three categories viz., Best NPA Management, Best Audit Initiative and Best SOC (Security Operation Centre) Initiative in Large Urban Cooperative Banks category by Frontiers in Cooperative Banking Awards (FCBA) 2022. Ex-Central Minister, CA Suresh Prabhu presented the trophy to Mrs. Apekshita Thipsay, Managing Director of Cosmos Bank.

On this occasion, Cosmos Bank’s Deputy Chief General Manager, Recovery – Vishwas Agale, Chief Information Technology Officer – Arti Dhole, Chief Information Security Officer- Jatin Satpute, Deputy General Manager, Audit – Manisha Sabnis were present along with Manoj Agrawal, The Group Editor and Babu Nair, Founder & Managing Director of Banking Frontiers.