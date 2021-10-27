Corona Warriors and Donors honoured in Vapi

Corona Warriors and Corona Donors were honoured in the presence of Gujarat State Cabinet Minister Kanubhai Desai at Vapi's Rofel MBA College Auditorium. In the corona era, those who served the people at the risk of their own lives and dignitaries, social organisations who directly or indirectly donated in the Corona era such as ventilators, oxygen plants, beds, blood donation camp planning, distribution of masks and sanitizers were honoured by Kanubhai Desai. Rotary Club chairman Kalyanbhai Banerjee, and Chairman of Rofel Education Trust were present on the occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:23 AM IST