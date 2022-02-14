Content on Demand – Infotainment Service by Central Railway & SugarBox Networks enabled in 10 suburban rakes

Central Railway and M/s Margo Network Pvt. Ltd have joined hands in providing commuters free infotainment service in suburban trains. As a part of non-fare revenue of Central Railway, M/s Margo Network Pvt. Ltd through its Sugar Box App will provide this facility to the commuters while travelling in suburban train. The futuristic vision to bring alive better customer experience through adoption of new and emerging technologies thus enabling a digital experience for commuters in 10 suburban rakes in first phase was enabled on February 11, 2022.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway had a firsthand experience of this content on demand and interacted with media persons at CSMT. While briefing them, he said that Non Fare Revenue of Central Railway for the period April to Jan 2021-22 is 22.57 crore which is 295% more than that of the corresponding period of last year and is placed first among all zonal railways. The contract for “Content on Demand” inside 165 suburban EMU rakes will fetch Rs. 8.17 crore for Railways in five years’ tenure. Lahoti said that the commuters of Mumbai Division, Central Railway will now be able to avail an infotainment experience through this Content on Demand Service.

For availing this service passengers will have to download Licensee’s Sugar Box App. For accessing the content, no internet will be required. Passengers do not have to pay any charge for the data consumption.

Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and Team, Ms. Ity Pandey, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Service), Central Railway, SugarBox Networks co-founders Rohit Paranjpe, Ripunjay Bararia and Devang Goradia said that this partnership will enhance in-transit consumer experience through technology. Passengers can now enjoy seamless access to Digital services throughout their train journey and get continuous access to information, entertainment, shopping, education & upskilling services, payment platforms and more, even when the cellular network is irregular or unavailable.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:32 AM IST