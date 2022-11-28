Constitution Day observed over East Central Railway

On the occasion of 73rd anniversary of the adoption of Indian Constitution, 'Constitution Day' was organized on November 26, 2022 in East Central Railway. All officers and employees including General Manager Anupam Sharma read the Preamble of the Constitution.

They read, “We, the people of India, having resolved to constitute India into a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic and to secure to all its citizens social, economic and political justice, freedom of thought, expression, belief, religion and worship, dignity and to achieve equality of opportunity, and to promote among them all a fraternity that ensures the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation.

Along with this, a function was also organized at HQ, Hajipur to celebrate "Constitution Day" in which the Preamble of the Constitution was read by all the officers and employees. After this, a webinar was organized on the importance of the Preamble of the Constitution.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, a similar function was also organized at all major stations of East Central Railway including Danapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Dhanbad, Sonpur and Samastipur, including five divisions, units, factories of East Central Railway, in which the Preamble of the Constitution was read.