e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryConstitution Day observed over East Central Railway

Constitution Day observed over East Central Railway

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

On the occasion of 73rd anniversary of the adoption of Indian Constitution, 'Constitution Day' was organized on November 26, 2022 in East Central Railway. All officers and employees including General Manager Anupam Sharma read the Preamble of the Constitution.

They read, “We, the people of India, having resolved to constitute India into a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic and to secure to all its citizens social, economic and political justice, freedom of thought, expression, belief, religion and worship, dignity and to achieve equality of opportunity, and to promote among them all a fraternity that ensures the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation.

Along with this, a function was also organized at HQ, Hajipur to celebrate "Constitution Day" in which the Preamble of the Constitution was read by all the officers and employees. After this, a webinar was organized on the importance of the Preamble of the Constitution.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, a similar function was also organized at all major stations of East Central Railway including Danapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Dhanbad, Sonpur and Samastipur, including five divisions, units, factories of East Central Railway, in which the Preamble of the Constitution was read.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

POWERGRID bestowed International Award for CSR

POWERGRID bestowed International Award for CSR

575 students awarded degrees at 19th SIMATS Convocation ceremony

575 students awarded degrees at 19th SIMATS Convocation ceremony

Prestigious UNESCO Award to Byculla Railway Station Heritage Restoration Project

Prestigious UNESCO Award to Byculla Railway Station Heritage Restoration Project

Samvidhan Divas' celebrated in CRPF

Samvidhan Divas' celebrated in CRPF

SWR celebrates 2nd Audit Diwas

SWR celebrates 2nd Audit Diwas