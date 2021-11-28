Constitution Day 2021 celebrated on Central Railway

President of India Ram Nath Kovind, read out the preamble of the constitution on the occasion of celebration of 72nd anniversary of adoption of Constitution of India on 26.11.2021 which was livecast on web, social media and television. B K Badabhoy, Additional General Manager, Central Railway along with Principal Head of Departments and other officers of Central Railway joined in reading the preamble on the occasion of Constitution Day through webinar at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai on November 26. Similar activities were held at Divisional headquarters at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bhusaval and Solapur Divisions of Central Railway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:22 PM IST