Commissioner Of Railway Safety inspects Unkal - Hulkoti Railway Electrification Work

A.K. Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru conducted statutory inspection of Unkal - Hulkoti Railway Electrification work today. The 47 Route KM length of Unkal- Hulkoti Railway Electrification is a part of Hosapete-Hubballi-Londa-Vasco Da Gama Electrification project. It is being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL). A.K. Rai inspected the Electrified section and checked various safety parameters. He inspected Unkal, SSS Hubballi, Kusugal, Hebsur, Sisvinahalli, Navalgund and Annigeri stations. He inspected Foot Over Bridges, Road Over Bridge, Level Crossing gates, Major & Minor Bridges, Curves in the section

He also inspected Sectioning Post (SP) at Sisvinahalli and Sub sectioning & Paralleling Posts (SSPs) at Kusugal & Annigeri. A short circuit test was conducted at Hulkoti. Later a Speed Trial with Electric Loco was conducted from Hulkoti to Unkal.

Arvind Malkhede, Hubballi Divisional Railway Manager; Manoj Mahajan, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer; Dinesh Jain, General Manager, RVNL; Srinivasulu, Joint General Manager/RVNL and other Officers were present.

Electrification will significantly improve mobility of trains on SWR and strengthen Rail network in Karnataka. In addition to reduction in pollution, efficiency of Railway will improve due to shift from fossil fuel to electricity.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 07:37 AM IST