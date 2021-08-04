Commissioner Of Railway Safety inspects Alnavar-Londa electrified section

A.K. Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety conducted statutory inspection of newly electrified Alnavar- Londa section today. Electrification of 33.16 Route KM section of Alnavar-Londa is a part of Hosapete-Hubballi-Londa-Vasco Da Gama Electrification project. It is being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL). A.K. Rai inspected the Electrified section and checked various safety parameters. He inspected OHE Depot at Alnavar, Sub sectioning & Paralleling Posts (SSPs) at Tavaragatti & Devarayi, Foot Over Bridges, Level Crossing gates, Bridges, Curves in the section. He also inspected Tavaragatti, Devarayi, Shivathan and Londa stations. A Speed Trial with Electric Loco was conducted from Londa to Alnavar during the inspection.

Arvind Malkhede, Hubballi Divisional Railway Manager; Manoj Mahajan, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer; M. Ramakrishna, Chief Project Manager (Railway Electrification)/ RVNL; Dinesh Jain, Group Manager, RVNL; H. Vijay Kumar, Joint General Manager/RVNL and other Officers were present.

Electrification will significantly improve mobility of trains on SWR and strengthen Rail network in Karnataka. In addition to reduction in pollution, efficiency of Railway will improve due to shift from fossil fuel to electricity.