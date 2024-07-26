Commencement of Two-Day Concluding Event of Rajat Jayanti Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Indian Army has commenced the two-day concluding event of the "Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Varsh" in Dras, Ladakh, marking the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. This significant milestone honours the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil War, celebrated over the past year with numerous events across India.

Today’s events were graced by a large number of senior serving officers, Gallantry Award Winners, veterans, and Next of Kin of the braves who attained Veergati during the Kargil War.

The key highlights of today's celebrations included the Battle Reminiscence at Lamochen View Point, Vijay Bhoj, and Shaurya Sandhya.

*Yudh Sansmaran- Lamochin View Point*

At Lamochen View Point in Dras, a special event was held to remember the bravehearts of the Kargil War. The event commenced with a Microlight Aircraft Demonstration followed by an audio-visual narration of the battles, vividly recreating the scenes of each confrontation against the backdrop of the very mountains where these fierce battles were fought.

The narrations were followed by reminiscences from war heroes themselves, bringing to life the bravery, indomitable spirit, and everlasting zeal of our soldiers.

This event was attended by war heroes, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and relatives of the gallant soldiers who laid down their lives during the war. General VP Malik (Retired) was the Chief Guest for the event, accompanied by other legendary Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Vir Chakra Awardees.

**Gauravmayi Sanskriti**

The Gauravmayi Sanskriti function was held to honour the braves, their families, and other esteemed guests. The event showcased the cultural diversity of not only Ladakh but entire Bharat. It was a reflection of the vibrant culture, national spirit and patriotism all Indians, providing a poignant reminder of the unity and resilience that define our nation.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, was present for the event along with Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, President AWWA. They interacted with the gallantry award winners, bravehearts, and families of those who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War 25 years ago. The COAS and President AWWA also interacted with students of Ladakh and NCC cadets also.

*Shaurya Sandhya Samaroh, Kargil War Memorial at Dras*

In the evening of July 25, 2024, as part of the 25th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations, Shaurya Sandhya is being organised at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras. The event will commence with an emotional rendition of patriotic songs by the Tri Services Fusion Band, followed by solemn prayers for our bravehearts conducted by religious teachers representing all major religions. In homage to the supreme sacrifice made by Indian soldiers during Operation Vijay, lamps were lit at the Veer Bhoomi, in memory of our brave-hearts. This solemn ceremony will be attended by numerous civilian and military dignitaries, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and war heroes of Kargil, to pay tribute to the great sacrifices made by our soldiers in service of the nation.

The Shaurya Sandhya event at the Kargil War Memorial is being attended by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff. COAS will also be present.

Indian Army expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all participants and the people of India for their unwavering support and patriotism. The concluding events at Dras not only honour the memory of our brave soldiers and also reaffirm our collective commitment to the nation's security and sovereignty.