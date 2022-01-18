Coast Guard enhances surveillance for Gangasagarmela

Ganga Sagar Mela is celebrated every year in the month of Jan and witness largest congregation of Hindu devotees after Kumbh Mela. This year too, after Kolkata High court approval, the Ganga Sagar Mela was inaugurated on 10 Jan 22. The mela will continue till 16 Jan 22 and large number of devotees from across the country are expected to take a holy dip at Sagar Island situated at the confluence of Hoogly river and the Bay of Bengal during the Mela on Makar Sankranti.

ICG has placed hovercrafts and ICG ships for Search and Rescue (SAR) coverage and to provide seaward security during the event. In addition, CG Helo/ aircraft are being tasked from Coast Guard Kolkata on daily basis to provide aerial surveillance and SAR coverage.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has enhanced surveillance along the coastline of West Bengal to ensure seaward security during the event. Additionally, a lifesaving rapid action team comprising of divers with rubber Gemini boats has also been deployed at the mela site to assist the administration. Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 8 (West Bengal) has been working in close coordination with civil administration and other security agencies for smooth conduct of Ganga Sagar Mela.

Indian Coast Guard, the youngest armed force of the nation will be completing 45 years on 01 Feb 2022. Indian Coast Guard is responsible for Maritime search & rescue, pollution response at sea, anti poaching, anti-smuggling and for ensuring maritime security amongst is statutory duties.

