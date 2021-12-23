Coast Guard Common Admission Test (CGCAT) goes digital

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) recruitment process for Officers selection became digital with the introduction of computer based screening examination and automation of selection process by launching of Coast Guard recruitment website for selection of Officers. The website was launched by Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, PVSM, PTM, TM Director General Indian Coast Guard joined by Col AK Nath (Retd), Director General C-DAC. The website has been designed by Centre for development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune. A MOU between Indian Coast Guard and C-DAC, pune was signed at Coast Guard Headquarters on 20 Dec 2021. The paradigm shift from the existing process to computer based examination for selection of Officers will enhance transparency, minimize human intervention, facilitate automation and offer equal opportunity level playing field to aspiring candidates, resulting in the selection of aspiring candidate from a larger pool. The digital recruitment process will cover around 100 cities spread throughout the country and conducted twice a year which will ensure far wider reach, talent and also provide an unprecedented opportunity to the individuals aspiring to serve the nation.

The website will include features such as online filling of application, generation of personal login facility, details of CG training procedures and job profiles, Pay & Allowances with facilities in ICG along with notification about various processes of the recruitment procedures from time to time. The website can be accessed from the link https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in with effect from 20 Dec 21. The migration of CG recruitment processes from traditional method is a quantum digital leap in compliance with GOI vision of Digital India initiative.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 07:31 AM IST