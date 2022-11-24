e-Paper Get App
Coal rake dispatch begins from NTPC Talaipalli to NTPC Lara in Chhattisgarh

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 01:03 AM IST
India’s largest integrated energy company, NTPC Ltd. dispatched its first Coal Rake from NTPC Talaipalli Coal Mine to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Project in Chhattisgarh.

The MGR Track Length from Talaipalli to Lara is 65 km. The commencement of rake loading paves the way forward for Talaipalli Mine to dispatch coal in a smooth and eco-friendly manner to meet the coal requirements of 1600 MW NTPC Lara.

Gurdeep Singh, CMD and Chandan Kumar Mondol, Director (Commercial) NTPC along with RED (Coal Mining) & RED (WR II & OS) flagged off the first Coal Rake dispatch from NTPC Talaipalli to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Project.

