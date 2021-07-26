CMD, SJVN launches 14th Mobile Medical Unit under CSR initiative

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director launched a Mobile Health Van at SJVN Corporate Headquarters, Shimla for providing free medical facilities to people of Shimla and surrounding areas under CSR initiative of SJVN Foundation - Satluj Sanjeevani Sewa. On this occasion Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel) Cum Chairperson SJVN Foundation along with other senior officials were present. Addressing the gathering, Nand Lal Sharma said that SJVN is pledged to fulfill its societal commitment and always strives to enhance the quality of life of the stakeholders through its CSR programs. Satluj Sanjeevani Sewa program under the umbrella of SJVN CSR Foundation was launched in the year 2012 for providing free medical consultancy services and medicines at the doorsteps of the local communities through 14 Mobile Health Vans.