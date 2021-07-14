CMD SJVN calls on PM Nepal for more Hydro Projects

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director SJVN is on the official visit to 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal. During his visit Sharma met Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli & Dy. Prime Minister of Nepal Bishnu Prasad Paudel July 10, at Kathmandu.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised Prime Minister & Dy. Prime Minister with the progress of 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project. He also thanked the Prime Minister for allocating 679 MW Lower Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project to SJVN.

Nand Lal Sharma emphasized that for Hydro Power sector, Integrated River Basin Development approach is the best option as it results in economic viability and boosts infrastructural development. Integrated River Basin Development will result into optimisation of resources and faster project completion at lower cost. It would further ensure overall socio-economic development of the region. He requested Prime Minister to consider SJVN for development of more Hydro Electric Projects in Arun Basin and at other locations in Nepal.