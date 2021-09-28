CMD, RITES, V.G. Suresh Kumar honoured with ‘Eminent Engineer Award’

V. G. Suresh Kumar, Director (Projects) and Chairman &Managing Director, RITES Limited, was conferred the prestigious ‘Eminent Engineer Award’ by the Institution of Engineers (India) for his outstanding contribution towards the advancement and application of practice of engineering in the country. The award was presented at a ceremony held to celebrate Engineer’s Day, the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya, in New Delhi on September 15.

On the occasion, Suresh Kumar said, “I accept this award with humility and it is special for me. Thank you for recognising my endeavours towards facilitating creation of infrastructure in India and abroad and value for stakeholders.”

Suresh Kumar also paid tributes to Sir M Visvesvaraya and his mentors who remained a guiding force for him throughout his career.

The Institution of Engineers (India), established in 1920, is the largest multi-disciplinary professional body of engineers and aims at promoting the pursuit of excellence in the field of engineering and technology.

