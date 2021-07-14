CMD, NHPC releases special issue of ‘Enertia’ Journal dedicated to Late Yogendra Prasad, former CMD, NHPC, NHDC and SJVNL

A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC released a special issue of ‘Enertia’ Journal dedicated to Late Yogendra Prasad, former CMD of NHPC, NHDC and SJVN during e-release ceremony organised on 10th July 2021. Y.K. Chaubey, Director (Technical), R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance) and Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) from NHPC were also present on the occasion. P.V.S.N. Murty, former Vice President, VOITH Hydro and Member, Editorial Advisory Board, ENERTIA, Ashwini Kumar, son of Late Yogendra Prasad, Prof. A.G. Iyer, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher, Enertia Journal, NHPC employees from various NHPC Regional Offices, power stations, projects, ex-employees of NHPC and other well-wishers from India and abroad joined the programme through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC highlighted outstanding career of Yogendra Prasad and said that Prasad was the longest serving CMD in the history of NHPC who had served as CMD from October 1997 to April 2005. He further said that Prasad was a leader par excellence who brought out the best in people and played a very critical role in execution of some of NHPC’s most challenging and difficult projects as 1000 MW Indira Sagar (MP), 300 MW Chamera-II (HP), 280 MW Dhauliganga (Uttarakhand), 520 MW Omkareshwar (MP) and 510 MW Teesta Power Station (Sikkim).