CMD, NHPC meets Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Govt. of India

A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company paid a courtesy visit to Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Govt. of India at Faridabad on 11th July 2021. During the visit, Singh extended his heartiest greetings to the Minister on behalf of the NHPC family on his appointment as Minister of Power and Heavy Industries, Govt. of India. Singh briefly apprised the Minister about the various activities of NHPC and its plans for the future. The Minister assured his full support and cooperation to NHPC in its endeavours.